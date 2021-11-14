Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,384 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISI opened at $33.17 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $525.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

