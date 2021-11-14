Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 146,947 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

