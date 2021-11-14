Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

