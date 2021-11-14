Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Sensient Technologies worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

