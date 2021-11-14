Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Crane were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Crane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

