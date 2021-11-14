Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87,292 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.33. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

