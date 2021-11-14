Credit Suisse Group Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $63.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

