B. Riley Cuts 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $24.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

DDD stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in 3D Systems by 138.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

