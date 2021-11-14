Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.78.

FSLY stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,175. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

