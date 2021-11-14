Royal Bank of Canada Increases OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $100.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

