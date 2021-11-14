Royal Bank of Canada Increases OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $100.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18.
In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
