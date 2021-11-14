Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.
Source Capital stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
