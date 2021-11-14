Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $611.47 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $611.47 million and $9.49 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00005560 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,867,931 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

