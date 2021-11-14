Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Cap of $37.89 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $37.89 million and $3.13 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $13.25 or 0.00020589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.84 or 1.00519295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.07096893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

