2,172 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of PAC opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

