Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,616 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

