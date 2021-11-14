Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 4,426 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 169,323 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $681.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

