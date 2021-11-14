Paloma Partners Management Co Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,698 shares of company stock valued at $952,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

