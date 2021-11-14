Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,569 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,569 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $169.81 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.53, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.61.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

