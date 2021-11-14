Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.