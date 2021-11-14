Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 48,642 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,642 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,607,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.14. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $369.68 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

