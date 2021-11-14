Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $240,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 161.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

