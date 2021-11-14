Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,860 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $153.86 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

