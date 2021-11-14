Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $662,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,400 shares of company stock worth $12,108,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

