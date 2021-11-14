Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $624,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 55.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 292,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.55 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.