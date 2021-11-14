Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

