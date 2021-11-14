PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $532.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

