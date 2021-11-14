Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Hudson Global has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $25.82.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

