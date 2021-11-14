MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

