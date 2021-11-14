Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,995 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $24,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $12,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 287.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 307,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 169.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.