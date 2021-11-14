Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TALS opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

