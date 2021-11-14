Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Announces Earnings Results

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS.

VIVE opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.78.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveve Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Viveve Medical worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.