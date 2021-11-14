Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

PLYM opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

