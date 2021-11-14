Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 39,863 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,863 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Aemetis worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 142.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $357,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aemetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $658.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.