Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 41.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amyris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

