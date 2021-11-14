Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $817,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

