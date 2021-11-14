RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.50. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,326 shares of company stock worth $24,014,514. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

