Citigroup Cuts Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target to $20.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

