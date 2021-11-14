Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Blake W. Krueger Sells 709 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

