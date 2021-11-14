David Tokpay Kong Sells 20,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total transaction of C$112,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,087,470.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$9,620.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00.

SVM stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

