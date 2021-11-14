Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PETQ. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $683.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

