EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

