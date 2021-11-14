Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 355.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.