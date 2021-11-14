Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $19.09 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIDI opened at 9.51 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.34.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

