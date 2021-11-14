Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $180.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $164.22 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $170.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 276,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

