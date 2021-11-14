Raymond James Boosts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $43.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

