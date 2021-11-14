Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $294.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $253.75. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.77 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

