American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

