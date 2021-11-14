Barclays Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $47.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Shares of GDRX opened at $41.72 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $6,045,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GoodRx by 3,464.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GoodRx by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

