Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $546.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 115.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 425,912 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

