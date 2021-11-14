Covesting Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $345,780.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

